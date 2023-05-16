MO has released a new single titled “Final Song”. However, this new single isn’t MO’s signature music at all. It’s something totally new for MO and it’s definitely the kind of music that will give you vibes.

With her new single “Final Song”, MO has experimented with tropical house music. It’s a good genre for her to explore. Once you listen to her new single “Final Song”, you will realize that this is actually what MO should be doing. This style suits her so much that those who have listened to this new single have already started begging MO to turn this experiment into a long-term music thing.

The Danish singer released the song “Final Song” on iTunes. However, she premiered the song to her global fans on BBC Radio 1 show a day before its release date. MO helped Noonie Bao and Uzoechi Emenike with the song writing. It looks as if she wanted to turn this experiment into a hit and that’s the reason she has taken it up so seriously.

This new single will be included on MO’s upcoming second studio album titled “Lean On”. The album will be out in stores during last quarter 2016. For now, you can listen to this new mesmerizing song and enjoy some good music today.

Listen to “Final Song” by MO