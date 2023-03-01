Fifth Harmony Delivers Its “Work From Home” Live Performance [VIDEO]

Fifth Harmony released their new single in the last week titled “Work From Home” and then followed it up with a music video. The single is from their upcoming album which will probably hit stores in May. Yesterday, the girls delivered their first live TV performance for the new single, which is indicating that the girls really care about this new single and that they want it to be a hit as soon as possible.

Fifth Harmony were guests at “Live… With Kelly & Michael” on ABC where they delivered a mesmerizing performance of their latest single “Work From Home”. The performance was filled with attitude and ferocity as girls delivered verses with strong vocals. The only problem was Dinah who clearly seemed out of breath.

The girl band will continue to push their latest single on TV throughout this week. It looks as if the girls are in a real rush to turn “Work From Home” into a big hit and they are doing it the right way. They will probably blend in another few performances and interviews to make sure everyone gets to listen to their new song.

Watch Fifth Harmony Perform “Work From Home” on TV fr the First Time