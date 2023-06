The third single from his latest album, ‘One More Day (Stay With Me)’ is one of Example’s best releases in a while, sounding more like the pop-rap crossover of his bigger hits.

The chorus is perhaps overly simple and the verses less memorable than some of his other songs, but it’s catchy enough to be worth a spin or two.

The electronic riff sounds strangely recognisable, and the break-down feels half-hearted, but there’s enough to hold things together.

(6.5/10)