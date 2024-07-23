New Music: Empty Pools – ‘Safety School / Absentees’

Barely a day goes by without me getting wind of yet another promising new band hailing from Bristol. Not so long ago Seasfire caught my attention, now it’s Empty Pools – who are preparing to release this pair of infectious tunes as a double A side single in September:

Cool eh? Hard to believe Empty Pools have only been together about a year.

‘Safety School’ and ‘Absentees’ will be released through Battle Worldwide Recordings on 10 September as a limited edition 7 inch, and follow the bands previously self released singles ‘Vanderbilt Cup’ and ‘Exploded View’, which are also well worth checking out:

Empty Pools are currently working on their debut album, which promises to be pretty good if the above is anything to go by. What do you think?



