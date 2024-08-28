New Music: D/R/U/G/S releases new ‘Amphibian EP’ as free download

Manchester producer D/R/U/G/S, real name Callum Wright, has emerged from a long period holed up in the studio with a brand new three-track EP – which he is giving away for free.

Called ‘Amphibian’, the EP features new tracks ‘Hemisphere’, ‘You And Me Not We’ and ‘Ring Of Endless Light’. To download the EP, go to D/R/U/G/S’ website – here – and give him your email address. Alternatively, you can stream the EP below:

As well as releasing ‘Amphibian’, D/R/U/G/S will also be joining fellow Mancunian’s Delphic on their upcoming UK tour – providing support at the following dates:

October

22 The Arches, Glasgow

23 Digital, Newcastle

25 Arts Centre, Norwich

26 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 Gorilla, Manchester

29 Plug, Sheffield

30 Thekla, Bristol

31 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

November

1 Village Underground, London



