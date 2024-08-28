28 AUG

New Music: D/R/U/G/S releases new ‘Amphibian EP’ as free download

Amphibian EP - DRUGS

Manchester producer D/R/U/G/S, real name Callum Wright, has emerged from a long period holed up in the studio with a brand new three-track EP – which he is giving away for free.

Called ‘Amphibian’, the EP features new tracks ‘Hemisphere’, ‘You And Me Not We’ and ‘Ring Of Endless Light’.  To download the EP, go to D/R/U/G/S’ website – here – and give him your email address. Alternatively, you can stream the EP below:

As well as releasing ‘Amphibian’, D/R/U/G/S will also be joining fellow Mancunian’s Delphic on their upcoming UK tour – providing support at the following dates:

October

22 The Arches, Glasgow

23 Digital, Newcastle

25 Arts Centre, Norwich

26 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

27 Gorilla, Manchester

29 Plug, Sheffield

30 Thekla, Bristol

31 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

November

1 Village Underground, London


Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

1 thought on “New Music: D/R/U/G/S releases new ‘Amphibian EP’ as free download

    D/R/U/G/S - 'The Source Of Light' | All-Noise

    (2012-11-28 - 9:13 pm)

    […] Source Of Light’ is the first new D/R/U/G/S material since he released the brilliant ‘Amphibian EP’ in August, and is available to buy/stream now over on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *