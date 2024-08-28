New Music: D/R/U/G/S releases new ‘Amphibian EP’ as free download

Manchester producer D/R/U/G/S, real name Callum Wright, has emerged from a long period holed up in the studio with a brand new three-track EP – which he is giving away for free.
Called ‘Amphibian’, the EP features new tracks ‘Hemisphere’, ‘You And Me Not We’ and ‘Ring Of Endless Light’. To download the EP, go to D/R/U/G/S’ website – here – and give him your email address. Alternatively, you can stream the EP below:
As well as releasing ‘Amphibian’, D/R/U/G/S will also be joining fellow Mancunian’s Delphic on their upcoming UK tour – providing support at the following dates:
October
22 The Arches, Glasgow
23 Digital, Newcastle
25 Arts Centre, Norwich
26 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
27 Gorilla, Manchester
29 Plug, Sheffield
30 Thekla, Bristol
31 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
November
1 Village Underground, London
D/R/U/G/S - 'The Source Of Light' | All-Noise(2012-11-28 - 9:13 pm)
[…] Source Of Light’ is the first new D/R/U/G/S material since he released the brilliant ‘Amphibian EP’ in August, and is available to buy/stream now over on […]