Drake Music Video of “In My Feelings” Still No.1 On Billboard Hot 100 – Watch It Here!

So Drake has finally blessed us with the music video of massive hit “In My Feelings” last night on YouTube. This music Video is shot in New Orleans and directed by Karena Evans. You’ll see La La Anthony as drake’s girlfriend KeKe, Phylicia Rashas=d as KeKe’s mother, Instagram comedian Shiggy as dance challenger, Big Freedia and Yung Miami of the City Girls. Listen“I’m Upset” by Drake

This Music Video is 8 minutes long in which Drake is hitting on La La Anthony, telling her that he only loves her, he is even ready to give her all his passwords and details, dancing in a different way and waking up from a crazy dream. Also check Review of Music Video “Walk It Talk It” by Migos and Drake.

The best part of the music video is that it ends with a compilation of the beat #InMyFeelingsChallenge clips. In the end, you will see celebrities doing the challenge include Will Smith, DJ Khaled, Ciara, “Queer Eye” guys, “Stranger Things” kids and many more. You will happy to see the dogs doing the challenge as well.

”In My Feelings” by Drake – Watch Music Video Here!