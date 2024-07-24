Doves members Jez and Andy Williams form new band Black Rivers, stream new track ‘The Ship’

Following their last album Kingdom Of Rust in 2009, famed Manchester three-piece Doves went on what they called an ‘indefinite hiatus’. Lead singer Jimi Goodwin is well into a solo career, releasing his own album Odludek earlier this year and is currently busy on the festival circuit. Now Jez and Andy Williams, the two brothers who make up the rest of Doves, have announced a new album under the name Black Rivers.

Jez and Andy will be sharing vocal duties in the new band, with Jez playing guitar, bass and keyboards and Andy on piano duties as well as drums. Announcing their decision to form a new band, Jez said:

“Some bands are rooted in the reality of the here and now.”

“I suppose we’ve always been about escapism: searching for something. That’s the link, but I wouldn’t want to think we sound too much like Doves. The exciting thing about Black Rivers is that we had the freedom to go wherever we wanted.

The duo will be making their live debut next Thursday (31 July) at Gullivers in Manchester’s Northern Quarter

You can now stream Black Rivers’ first single ‘The Ship’ using the player below, or head over to their official site to sign up and get it as a free download: www.blackriversofficial.com