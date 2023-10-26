Dj Vice Has Delivered a New Music Video, “Make Up” Featuring Jason Derulo And Ava Max. Watch Here!

Dj Vice has shared a new song, “Make Up” Featuring Jason Derulo and the American Singer and Songwriter, “Ava Max”.

The American Singer Jason Derulo has just shared music video to his collaboration song Goodbye with Nicki Minaj and yet he has came up with another one. I am just curious about that which video of him is going to get more attention of the fans. Is it the right idea to share two music videos in a week? I am worried with the results about this DJ Vice’s production.

By the way, This new song Make up is really enjoyable and catchy. Jason sounds wonderful and what about Ava Max? Did you know her before? The lady has got skills. I am in love with her majestic voice. And yes, Dj vice has done a good production.

The Music video sees a pool party in a mansion where Jason sings his verse first in style and then Ava joins him. I have that Ava-part of the video on repeat. Just look at her man! Her attitude! She looks stunning.

Watch The Music Video To Dj Vice’s New Song,”Make Up”: