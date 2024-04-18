Disclosure announce new EP ‘The Singles’

Production brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, better known as Disclosure, have announced they will release a new EP on 30 April in the US through their new label Cherrytree/Interscope.

The EP is called ‘The Singles’, and unsurprisingly it features previous singles ‘Latch’ and ‘White Noise‘ as well as new single ‘You & Me’. Also on there will be Hudson Mohawke’s remix of ‘White Noise’.

The EP will precede Disclosure’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Settle‘, which is out on 3 June.

Disclosure ‘The Singles’ EP tracklist:

01 Latch [ft. Sam Smith]

02 White Noise [ft. AlunaGeorge]

03 You & Me [ft. Eliza Doolittle]

04 White Noise (Hudson Mohawke Remix) [ft. AlunaGeorge]