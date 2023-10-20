Listen to Crystal Castles song ‘Telepath’…

Crystal Castles have debuted a new track from their forthcoming third album III at a gig in Denver’s Ogden Theatre earlier this week. Watch the audience member-filmed video of new song ‘Telepath’ below:



‘Telepath’ follows previous III releases ‘Plague’ and ‘Wrath Of God’, and like those two tunes it sounds absolutely brilliant!

Crystal Castles announced earlier this week that the release date for III has been pushed back a week, and will now be released on 12 November. If that seems like too long a wait for you, check out the handy 30-song set the duo have put together to tide fans over below:





