New Music: City Reign – ‘Ahead Of Ideas”

If you used to like Idlewild, and in particular Roddy Woomble’s vocals, then new Manchester indie-rock trio City Reign will be right up your street.

Check out their first single proper, ‘Ahead Of Ideas’, below and let me know what you think…



‘Ahead Of Ideas’ is slated for a 5 November release on Car Boot Records, and is taken from City Reign’s upcoming debut album Another Step – which will follow early in 2013.

If you like what you hear, then you may be interested in City Reign’s upcoming live dates:

November

02 – Belushi’s, Edinburgh

03 – Audio, Glasgow

07 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield

08 – Lomax, Liverpool

09 – Escobar, Leeds

20 – Pop In, Paris

22 – Winstons, Amsterdam

24 – The Castle, Manchester

Find out more about City Reign:

Website: cityreign.net

Bandcamp: cityreign.bandcamp.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cityreign



