New Music: City Reign – ‘Ahead Of Ideas”

If you used to like Idlewild, and in particular Roddy Woomble’s vocals, then new Manchester indie-rock trio City Reign will be right up your street.
Check out their first single proper, ‘Ahead Of Ideas’, below and let me know what you think…
‘Ahead Of Ideas’ is slated for a 5 November release on Car Boot Records, and is taken from City Reign’s upcoming debut album Another Step – which will follow early in 2013.
If you like what you hear, then you may be interested in City Reign’s upcoming live dates:
November
02 – Belushi’s, Edinburgh
03 – Audio, Glasgow
07 – Viper Rooms, Sheffield
08 – Lomax, Liverpool
09 – Escobar, Leeds
20 – Pop In, Paris
22 – Winstons, Amsterdam
24 – The Castle, Manchester
Find out more about City Reign:
Website: cityreign.net
Bandcamp: cityreign.bandcamp.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cityreign