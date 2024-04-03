Chvrches
03 APR

Watch: Chvrches – ‘Now Is Not The Time’ video

Up and coming Glasgow band Chvrches have released a pretty cool promo video for their Recover EP track ‘Now Is Not The Time’.

The clip is a nice take on the ‘performance video’ format, with the band playing the track in the centre of a roller disco.

Watch it here:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *