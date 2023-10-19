Cher Llyod Song, “None Of My Business”. Song Premiere:

The English Singer-Songwriter and Model, “Cher Lloyd” is back at it again with a brand new single, “None Of My Business”. This Cher’s first release after 2016’s single, “Activated”.

Here you need a bit of patience, this comeback single is a warning indeed! Yeah, Guess who is back? The British Singer is coming back to music and is to release his new album soon.

“None Of My Buisness” is about a relationship that went wrong. Cher is singing the song about her ex-boyfriend. Well, of course She is happy now with her life but there is something wrong with the boy. The song expresses that the boy is having problems with his current girlfriend and wants our pop queen CHER back in his life.

It makes me sad a bit. But i really want to tell the boy that, “Good help is hard to find”. LOL! Here are the opening lyrics of the song, “Damn I heard that you and her been having problems. She likes to fight, I guess you both have that in common. Started at the top, and now you at the bottom. But baby, this is none of my business”

The song is accompanied with the official music video too directed by Myles Whittingham. Cher looks Stunning. The Video has got alot of attitude in it. Just Look at her. My Gosh!!!

Watch The Music Video To Cher Lloyd’s New Song, “None Of My Buisness”: