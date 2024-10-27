Check Out Adele’s Version of Fastlove With Lyrics

The hot diva, Adele, has sung “Fastlove” to pay tribute to George Michael. The song is aired on the documentary called Freedom. Adele, 29 received a Brit Award for Best Album from George in 2012. She referred to him as “one of the truest icons”.

We Have Got “Fastlove” Lyrics For You

Looking for some education

Made my way into the night

All that bullsh*t conversation

Baby, can’t you read the signs?

I won’t bore you with the details, baby

I don’t even want to waste your time

Let’s just say that maybe

You could help to ease my mind

Baby, I ain’t Mr. Right

But if you’re looking for fast love

If that’s love in your eyes

It’s more than enough

Had some bad love

So fast love is all that I’ve got on my mind

Ooh baby

What’s there to think about, baby?

Hey baby, oh yeah

Looking for some affirmation

Made my way into the sun

My friends got their ladies

They’re all having babies

But I just want to have some fun

I won’t bore you with the details, baby

Gonna get there in your own sweet time

Let’s just say that maybe

You could help to ease my mind

Baby, I ain’t Mr. Right

But if you’re looking for fast love

If that’s love in your eyes

It’s more than enough

Had some bad love

Some fast love is all that I’ve got on my mind

Get yourself some lessons in love

So close

I can taste it now, baby

So close

In the absence of security

I made my way into the night

Stupid Cupid keeps on calling me

But I see nothing in his eyes

I miss my baby (Oh, yeah)

I miss my baby (tonight)

So why don’t we make a little room in my BMW, babe?

Searching for some peace of mind

Hey, I’ll help you find it

I do believe that we are practicing the same religion

Oh, you really ought to get up now

That’s right

Oh you really oughta get up

(Ooh ooh, baby baby)

Oh yeah

Looking for some affirmation