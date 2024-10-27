Check Out Adele’s Version of Fastlove With Lyrics

The hot diva, Adele, has sung “Fastlove” to pay tribute to George Michael. The song is aired on the documentary called Freedom. Adele, 29 received a Brit Award for Best Album from George in 2012. She referred to him as “one of the truest icons”.
We Have Got “Fastlove” Lyrics For You
Looking for some education
Made my way into the night
All that bullsh*t conversation
Baby, can’t you read the signs?
I won’t bore you with the details, baby
I don’t even want to waste your time
Let’s just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain’t Mr. Right
But if you’re looking for fast love
If that’s love in your eyes
It’s more than enough
Had some bad love
So fast love is all that I’ve got on my mind
Ooh baby
What’s there to think about, baby?
Hey baby, oh yeah
Looking for some affirmation
Made my way into the sun
My friends got their ladies
They’re all having babies
But I just want to have some fun
I won’t bore you with the details, baby
Gonna get there in your own sweet time
Let’s just say that maybe
You could help to ease my mind
Baby, I ain’t Mr. Right
But if you’re looking for fast love
If that’s love in your eyes
It’s more than enough
Had some bad love
Some fast love is all that I’ve got on my mind
Get yourself some lessons in love
So close
I can taste it now, baby
So close
In the absence of security
I made my way into the night
Stupid Cupid keeps on calling me
But I see nothing in his eyes
I miss my baby (Oh, yeah)
I miss my baby (tonight)
So why don’t we make a little room in my BMW, babe?
Searching for some peace of mind
Hey, I’ll help you find it
I do believe that we are practicing the same religion
Oh, you really ought to get up now
That’s right
Oh you really oughta get up
(Ooh ooh, baby baby)
Oh yeah
Looking for some affirmation