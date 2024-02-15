Watch All Incredible Performances from Grammy Awards 2017

If you have missed Grammy 2017 or you just want to watch some of the most incredible performances again, you just need to scroll down to watch these performances. You will be able to watch Beyonce, Metallica, Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry, and many more.

The awards took place on 12th February at the Stables Center in LA, California. The show was aired on CBS in the U.S.

Before you go ahead and watch these performances, be sure to keep your eyes on Adele who won three awards in all major categories. She won the award for “Song of the year”, “Record of the year”, and “Album of the year”. And there was an incredible Adele-Beyonce moment at the awards when Adele literally broke her award and gave half of it to Beyonce for her album “Lemonade” that she thought was legendary and should have been recognized in the category of “Album of the year”.

Watch “Hello” by Adele

Watch “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming” by The Weeknd & Daft Punk

Watch “The Fighter” by Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban

Watch “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

Watch “7 Years” and “Peter Pan” Lukas Graham & Kelsea Ballerini –

Watch “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” by Beyoncé

Watch “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

Watch Fastlove by Adele (Tribute to George Michael)