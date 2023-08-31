Rihanna, Cardi B, and Kesha Honored on Time’s 100 Most Influential People List

BIG NEWS – Rihanna, Cardi B, Kesha, and more have made it to the 2018 Time 100 List.

Time magazine has released its list of 100 most influential people in the world and it includes Rihanna, Cardi B, and Kesha among others. The section on Rihanna is written by Adele while Taraji P. Henson write the about Cardi B. Cyndi Lauper write the page for Kesha. This list is released annually and it covers notable people in the world for that year, including musicians. Below, you can read the highlights of the sections for each of the musician included in the list for 2018.

Adele on Rihanna

“I actually can’t remember the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it. She makes her own rules and bends ours”

Taraji P. Henson on Cardi B

“The first time I went on her Instagram page, she was so raw, coming at you, like, whoa! She used works like Shmoney and shmoves and she talked openly about being a former stripper. Cardi B’s here to stay, baby, and I’m happy to be a witness.”

Cyndi Lauper on Kesha

“Thanks to Kesha and other women who have stood up for themselves to demand justice and fairness, we are starting to turn a new page. It took far too long for us to come to this cultural moment, and we’re got a really long way to go, but thanks to people like Kesha, we’re finally starting to make progress.”

Shawn Mendes, Virgil Abloh, and Jennifer Lopez are also included on the Time’s 100 most influential people list.