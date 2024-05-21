Camden Rocks 2014 full line-up revealed – get your tickets here

The full line-up for this years Camden Rocks festival has been unveiled – and it looks like a pretty good Saturday of entertainment!

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy Camden Rocks tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Joining previously announced acts like The Subways, Reverend and The Makers and Nine Black Alps are Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly, Slaves, Deadly Circus Fire, The Wild Lies, Whales In Cubicles, Empire, Protafield, The Vex, Silver Arm, The Peckham Cowboys, Crystal Seagulls and loads more.

Here’s the full line-up poster:

Tickets are £25, which is pretty reasonable for the amount of acts on show. The tickets will get you in to all of the venues taking part, which include: Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Proud, Barfly, Jazz Cafe, DIngwalls, Purple Turtle, Hawley Arms, Monarch, The Good Mixer, The Enterprise, Camden Head, The Cuban, Brew-Dog, The Record Club, Dingwalls Canalside Bar amongst others.

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy Camden Rocks tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Festival organisers have also released the stage times so you can start planning your day:

If you’re after tickets for Camden Rocks, they’re still available via the link below:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy Camden Rocks tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]