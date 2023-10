Bloc Party surprised everyone this year – first of all by announcing their return from hiatus and then by delivering an album as good as Four.

‘Kettling’ has today been announced as the second single taken from the album – following lead single ‘Octopus’ – and comes with a rather brilliant video featuring schoolkids battering each other over a game of British Bulldog. Those were the days! Check it out here:

‘Kettling’ is released on 12 November.