Beady Eye Single Review – Four Letter Word





Beady Eye – Four Letter Word

Now that the dust has settled on ‘Four Letter Word‘s Boxing Day unveiling, the verdict on Beady Eye‘s new single – and album opener – is in. Here at All-Noise the unanimous opinion is that this is the song that has truly whetted our appetite for their forthcoming debut album.

It may bear a passing resemblance to U2’s ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me’, but there’s enough here to suggest Beady Eye could well be THE band of 2011. ‘Four Letter Word’ is Gallagher style rock and roll at its dramatic, swaggering best – keeping you hooked right from the opening chords.

After the false start of ‘Bring The Light’, it is now clear that Liam is serious about Beady Eye – with ‘Four Letter Word’ boasting his best vocal performance in some time, outstripping most of what he contributed to Oasis in the last few years.

Beady Eye are due to release their debut album Different Gear, Still Speeding on 28 February.



