BBC Announces New Annual Music Awards

BBC has announced new annual music awards and has released an early list of performers. The star-studded BBC music awards will be hosted by Fearne Cotton and Chris Evans. The award show will broadcast live from London Earl’s Court. You can watch live on BBC One. Radio 1 and Radio 2 will bring you the backstage build-up to the awards.

BBC Annual Music Awards will be an event of its kind with some of the biggest performers coming to the stage to entertain audience. The lineup doesn’t only include UK’s best but top international artists will also showcase their talents on 11 December. The possible list of performers includes Ed Sheeran, One Direction, Clean Bandit, Coldplay, Paloma Faith, and Calvin Harris. This isn’t the complete lineup as BBC is yet to announce full list of performers.

This award show is going to be a major milestone for BBC since it will unite BBC One, Radio 1 and Radio 2 for the first time ever. The awards will be given for Song of the Year, International Artist of the Year, and British Artist of the year.

The Best British Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year will be selected by a panel of BBC producers and presenters. Viewers will choose Song of the Year.