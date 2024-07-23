Listen: Bat For Lashes new single ‘Laura’

Watch out Florence, Natasha Khan is back and means business!

We’ve waited far too long for a new Bat For Lashes album, but happily it seems she has spent that time well – if lead single ‘Laura’ is anything to go by….

How good is that!?

As well as the video for ‘Laura’, Bat For Lashes has also released this provocative artwork for upcoming album The Haunted Man – which is out 15 October:

‘Laura’ is available as a free download now – as long as you’re prepared to preorder The Haunted Man on iTunes.

What do you think of ‘Laura’? Brilliant or disappointing? Let me know in the comments below…



