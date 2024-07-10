Basement Jaxx UK tour tickets on sale tomorrow – buy them here

Tickets for Basement Jaxx’s recently announced UK tour this winter go on sale at 9am tomorrow morning (Friday 11 July).

The tour is to support the dance duos upcoming new album Junto, which is their first album since 2009’s Zephyr. Although Basement Jaxx have been a mainstay on the festival circuit over the years, a full-scale UK tour is a rarity for them, so tickets are likely to go pretty quickly tomorrow.

If you’re in the market for tickets tomorrow morning, be sure to have the below link open and ready to roll before 9am.

See the full UK tour dates and further details below….

Resurgent dance duo Basement Jaxx are currently gearing up for the release of their new album Junto next month – their first album in five years.

So far they’ve shared the awesome lead single ‘Never Say Never’ (ft. ETML) and ‘Unicorn’ (both can be streamed below), and now they’ve announced a 10-date tour of the UK this winter.

Basement Jaxx will play:

NOVEMBER

29 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

30 – GLASGOW Barrowlands

DECEMBER

01 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

03 – BIRMINGHAM Institute

04 – LEEDS O2 Academy

05 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy

06 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

08 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

09 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

11 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tickets go on sale this Friday (11 July) at 9am. Here’s the link to buy them:

The new album Junto is out on 25 August – preorder it and stream new tracks ‘Never Say Never’ and ‘Unicorn’ below…

