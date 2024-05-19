Basement Jaxx announce new album ‘Junto’ will be released 25 August

Production duo Basement Jaxx have today announced they will release their seventh studio album in August.
The album is called Junto – which means ‘together’ in Spanish – and will be released on 25 August via Atlantic Jaxx/PIAS.
The album will feature recently revealed new single ‘Unicorn’, which you can stream below:
‘Unicorn’ and another new song called ‘Mermaid Of Salinas’ are both available as instant downloads when you preorder the album via iTunes here.
Junto tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Power To the People
03. Unicorn
04. Never Say Never
05. We Are Not Alone
06. What’s The News
07. Summer Dem
08. Buffalo
09. Rock This Road
10. Sneakin’ Toronto
11. Something About You
12. Mermaid of Salinas
13. Love Is At Your Side