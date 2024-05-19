Basement Jaxx announce new album ‘Junto’ will be released 25 August

Production duo Basement Jaxx have today announced they will release their seventh studio album in August.

The album is called Junto – which means ‘together’ in Spanish – and will be released on 25 August via Atlantic Jaxx/PIAS.

The album will feature recently revealed new single ‘Unicorn’, which you can stream below:

‘Unicorn’ and another new song called ‘Mermaid Of Salinas’ are both available as instant downloads when you preorder the album via iTunes here.

Junto tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Power To the People

03. Unicorn

04. Never Say Never

05. We Are Not Alone

06. What’s The News

07. Summer Dem

08. Buffalo

09. Rock This Road

10. Sneakin’ Toronto

11. Something About You

12. Mermaid of Salinas

13. Love Is At Your Side