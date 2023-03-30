Single review: Bad Grammar – ‘Temper Temper’

Though I appreciate the musical effect it gives, the sound of what is like someone singing down a tube makes for a distant feeling to proceedings.

‘Temper Temper’ is perhaps not as angry as you might expect from the title, coming across as more of an Oasis-esque number with more modern stylings.

Without a noticeable chorus or huge hook it doesn’t really stick with you, but it’s fun enough while it lasts and the breakdown gives us a breather before it gets a bit too shouty.

(5.5/10)

‘Temper Temper’ is taken from Bad Grammar’s brand new ‘Forced Fun’ EP, which is out now on Flatpack Recordings.