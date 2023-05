Atoms For Peace are releasing ‘Before Your Very Eyes’ as the third single from debut album AMOK. Thom Yorke’s side project have released ‘Default’ and ‘Ingenue‘ so far, and Music Direct are reporting that ‘Before Your Very Eyes’ will follow as a limited edition 12″ single.

The single will be released on 18 June, and will feature the recently revealed ‘Magic Beenz’ as the B-side. Listen to both tracks below: