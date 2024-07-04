At The Drive-In secret UK show – ticket details

Photo by Tim Valencia

El Paso post-hardcore legends At The Drive-In have today announced they will be releasing a limited number of pre-sale tickets to email subscribers for a secret UK show some time in August.

Although the location, time and date of the gig are yet to be announced, eager At The Drive-In fans (of which I’m sure there are many!) can register for a chance to win the opportunity to buy tickets before they go on general sale by clicking this link: At The Drive-In pre-sale.

If you fancy it, you’ve got until midnight tomorrow (5 July) to register. The first 750 people to be chosen by random will find out at midday on Monday 9 July – and be contacted by Ticketmaster with a unique code which they can use to buy up to two tickets.

The newly reformed At The Drive-In are due to play the Reading and Leeds Festival at the end of August, so it looks like this special show will act as their warm-up gig.

Stay tuned for further details on the show!

Watch At The Drive-In perform ‘One Armed Scissor’ live on Jools Holland:



