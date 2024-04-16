Cedric and Omar from At The Drive-In / The Mars Volta announce new album as Antemasque

There’s been a a lot of mixed messages swirling around over the past few days regarding At The Drive-In / The Mars Volta founders Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López and a supposed new group called Antemasque.

The last I heard of the duo, they had fallen out and gone their separate ways – with Cedric starting up a new solo project and Omar forming new band Bosnian Rainbows. So the news earlier this week that they had formed a new ‘supergroup’ with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea didn’t quite ring true.

It turns out the Flea rumours were not accurate – he was just namechecked for letting them record in his studio – but other than that it all check out. Cedric and Omar are back as Antemasque, and have officially announced a new self-titled album to be released on Omar’s own label Nadie Sound. They are joined by The Mars Volta’s Dave Elitch on drums.

So far four tracks from the album have surfaced – ‘4am’, ‘Hangin’ In The Lurch’, ‘People Forget’ and ‘Drown All Your Witches’, all of which you can stream in full below:

<a href="http://nadiesound.com/album/antemasque">ANTEMASQUE by ANTEMASQUE</a>

The Antemasque album is out on 15 July.

The above four tracks are available to buy now $4 (you get ‘Drown All Your Witches’ as a free extra), a purchase that will also bag you the full album for free on 1 July – two weeks before it is released. Full details here: nadiesound.com/album/antemasque