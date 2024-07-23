AlunaGeorge have come up with a novel way to stream their debut album…

Simply streaming a new album online ahead of its official release date is so 2012 – and super-cool trailblazers AlunaGeorge are anything but 2012, so they’ve come up with a new way to stream their debut album Body Music.

Starting at 12pm (BST) this Thursday (25 July), the duo will be streaming one song from the album on the hour every hour via a different online outlet. The stream will culminate in their own site (http://alunageorge.com/) streaming the final song at 10pm.

All of the song streams will be powered by Soundcloud, and the first site involved will be Disco Naivete which will be streaming album opener ‘Outlines’.