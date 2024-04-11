All-Noise now available on Google News

Google News, a mobile and tablet app that allows users to read magazine-type versions of their favourite online publications, was released in the UK today – so you can now get all the great All-Noise music news and reviews delivered direct to your mobile device of choice.

Google News is available both through Google Play and the Apple App Store now. Once you’ve downloaded it, follow this link to subscribe to All-Noise and start enjoying everything from this great music blog [ 😉 ] in the palm of your hand – Subscribe to All-Noise on Google News.

For more information on Google News and how it could rock your world, here’s a handy video: