Album stream: Cut Copy – ‘Free Your Mind’

Aussie indie-electro legends Cut Copy have today made their fourth album Free Your Mind available to stream online ahead of its release on 5 November.

Free Your Mind is their follow-up to 2011’s well-received Zonoscope and features the singles ‘Let Me Show You Love’, ‘We Are Explorers’, ‘Take Me Higher’ and the title track, obviously.

It was recorded in the bands hometown of Melbourne with the help of Dave Fridmann on mixing duties – who has previously worked with Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips and MGMT.

The album was apparently influenced by the San Francisco Summer Of Love in 1967, and the ‘Second Summer Of Love’ here in the UK in 1988 – as they put it: “it’s a good thing to be reminding people or even just ourselves to be ‘free.’”

Stream Free Your Mind in full here:

Free Your Mind Tracklist:

01. (Intro)

02. Free Your Mind

03. We Are Explorers

04. Let Me Show You Love

05. (into the desert)

06. Footsteps

07. In Memory Capsule

08. (above the city)

09. Dark Corners & Mountain Tops

10 Meet Me in a House of Love

11. Take Me Higher

12. (the waves)

13. Walking in the Sky

14. Mantra