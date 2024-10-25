Album stream: Cut Copy – ‘Free Your Mind’

Aussie indie-electro legends Cut Copy have today made their fourth album Free Your Mind available to stream online ahead of its release on 5 November.
Free Your Mind is their follow-up to 2011’s well-received Zonoscope and features the singles ‘Let Me Show You Love’, ‘We Are Explorers’, ‘Take Me Higher’ and the title track, obviously.
It was recorded in the bands hometown of Melbourne with the help of Dave Fridmann on mixing duties – who has previously worked with Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips and MGMT.
The album was apparently influenced by the San Francisco Summer Of Love in 1967, and the ‘Second Summer Of Love’ here in the UK in 1988 – as they put it: “it’s a good thing to be reminding people or even just ourselves to be ‘free.’”
Stream Free Your Mind in full here:
Free Your Mind Tracklist:
01. (Intro)
02. Free Your Mind
03. We Are Explorers
04. Let Me Show You Love
05. (into the desert)
06. Footsteps
07. In Memory Capsule
08. (above the city)
09. Dark Corners & Mountain Tops
10 Meet Me in a House of Love
11. Take Me Higher
12. (the waves)
13. Walking in the Sky
14. Mantra