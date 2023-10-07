Album stream – Cults – ‘Static’

Indie pop duo Cults are back with new album Static next week – the follow-up to their very promising 2011 self-titled debut.

Before the release of the album, the New York based pair have made it available to stream online via NPR.org. Listen to Static in full by following this link: Cults Static stream

Cults’ Brian Oblivion has previously described the influence New York had on their second album, saying:

We had a lot of conversations about the lifestyle here in New York and the kind of entitlement people feel here and the selfishness and the need to succeed and the never accepting of anything good. That, to me, is what the album is rebelling against, the idea of your life as a cookie cutout of what you’re told is success, and how people quest after that while doing things that burn great relationships with people or communities, which could lead to a totally different kind of happiness or success.

Static was preceded by great lead single ‘High Road’, the video to which is below. Below that you’ll find the full tracklisting for Static



Static Tracklist:

01. I Know

02. I Can Hardly Make You Mine

03. Always Forever

04. High Road

05. Were Before

06. So Far

07. Keep Your Head Up

08. TV Dream

09. We’ve Got It

10. Shine A Light

11. No Hope