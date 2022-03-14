Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs sing at SXSW

If you have a passing interest in music and occasionally go online, you will have noticed that the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas is underway. Yesterday saw high profile sets from the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Earl Sweatshirt and Jake Bugg – but Yeah Yeah Yeahs made sure they grabbed the headlines by debuting new material from their upcoming album Mosquito during their open-air set.

As well as new single ‘Sacrilege’, the New Yorkers included the new album’s title track,‘Under The Earth’ and ‘Subway’. If you have a bit of spare time on your hands you can watch the whole set just here:

Here’s the full set-list from the gig:

01 “Mosquito”

02 “Cold Light”

03 “Under The Earth”

04 “Art Star”

05 “Gold Lion”

06 “Zero”

07 “Subway”

08 “Maps”

09 “Sacrilege”

10 “Cheated Hearts”

11 “Miles Away”

12 “Heads Will Roll”



