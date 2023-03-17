World Premiere: “No Broken Hearts” by Bebe Rexha & Nicki Minaj

It’s been long since Bebe Rexha wrote chorus for “The Monster” by Eminem and Rihanna. She later wrote hook for “Hey Mama” but she’s still to give us her debut album. Nevertheless, we know there is some hope for her album to come out this year via Warner Bros Records as she premiered her lead single from upcoming debut album on March 16. This new single is titled “No Broken Hearts”.

The new single was first aired on radio on “The Elvis Duran Show” and then it became available on iTunes. The song is an urban pop song featuring Nicki Minaj. The single has a female empowerment theme and it seems as if no one could have helped Bebe better than Nicki on this single.

The single sounds good to the ears. The melody in verses is really powerful. It even sounds catchier than the chorus. The chorus is quite calm but then Bebe throws in chilling urban beats as soon as the chorus is over. You can listen to this new single below.

Listen to “No Broken Hearts” by Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj