Watch: The Vines ‘Metal Zone’

The Vines are well and truly back with a bang.

Last week the Aussie indie-rockers revealed that a brand new double album called Wicked Nature would be out in September, and debuted the very promising-sounding new track ‘Out The Loop’ within the album trailer.

Today they’ve backed that up with a proper video for ‘Metal Zone’, the first single to be taken from the album.

The video is pretty decent, lots of smoke, shadows and weird effects helping the band look moody and cool. The song itself is amazing – very heavy, intense and slightly psychedelic – with Craig Nicholls on top, crazy-frontman, form.

Check it out:

Wicked Nature is out on 2 September. Here’s the album trailer: