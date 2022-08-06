Watch Them Coming: LOONA Single “favOriTe” – Watch Teaser Here!

The 12-piece girl group is finally ready to drop their first single “favOriTe” it drops August 7. So, the wait is finally over. K-Pop group LOONA will release their ambitious debut single which took nearly to years. The group got much success back in September 2016 when they unveil their first number “HeeJin”. In recent months, they are gradually introducing new members to the fan, one by one. Olivia Hye was the final member announced in March. Also watch Music Video of “Heart Attack” by LOONA.

Each girl is coming up with solo material and collaborated in a series of sub-units and make it a larger unit. I know it’s too early to expect anything from the track, but it seems to be a serious hit. Things are looking favorable for LOONA’s official debut. Solo and sub-unit releases have developed a big following and appreciation from international media outlets including Daze and NewNowNext.

After years of hard work, they made us excited to see what they have done together for us. The K-Pop group is coming up next so keep your eyes awaited!

“favOriTe” by LOONA – Watch Teaser Here!