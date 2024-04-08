The National album artwork
08 APR

Watch: The National – ‘Demons’ video

Following the massive success of High Violet, expectations are high for The National’s upcoming sixth album Trouble Will Find Me.

Today they debuted the first taste of the new album with the below video for lead single ‘Demons’ – which shows an artist recreate the above album artwork in chalk. The song itself is typically elegant and epic – suggesting the new album won’t herald a massive shift from The National’s formula. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

‘Demons’:

Trouble Will Find Me is out on 21 May and will feature guest appearances from Sufjan Stevens and Sharon Van Etten, amongst others.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

All-Noise was founded in 2010 with just one simple aim – to highlight and celebrate ‘proper music’, made by real people with real musical inspirations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *