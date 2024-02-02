Watch Rita Ora & Liam Payne Performing “For You” on “Jimmy Fallon” – [Did they kiss on TV?]

After watching the music video for “For You” by Rita Ora and Liam Payne, everyone expected them to come out on TV for some fabulous live performances. The music video for “For You” definitely set the tone for the duo to perform this song various times before the Valentine’s Day. It’s got so much of that romantic feeling that you simply can’t ignore it. On top that, Rita has looked so fabulous in the MV that everyone wants to see her performing this song live.

Thankfully, Rita Ora hasn’t disappointed her fans as she came out on Jimmy Fallon to perform “For You” with Liam Payne.

However, this performance wasn’t a regular straightforward performance that helps singers collect some fan love and help their single move upward on the charts. It was more than that as we all witnessed a KISS at the end of the performance. It’s not a big deal but if you consider the fact that Liam is happily living with his girlfriend and a kid as a family, you know it’s awkward and beginning of a new controversy. Would it help the song? Yes, definitely!

When Rita Ora and Liam Payne came out to perform, they had amazing chemistry. I could literally feel it dripping down the stage. Both singers were accompanied by large displays that continued showing us various visuals throughout the performance. It was a solid performance overall from both the artists until the very last moment when the former One Direction member stole the show by kissing Rita Ora on stage.

Watch Rita Ora and Liam Payne Performing “For You” on Jimmy Fallon