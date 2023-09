Muse have dropped the promo vid for their new dubstep-inspired single ‘Madness’. Watch it here:

Shot on location in the Los Angeles Metro, the video features the band performing on cool instruments while a riot or something goes on in the background.

‘Madness’ is taken from Muse’s highly anticipated new album The 2nd Law, which is out on 1 October and promises to polarise opinion thanks to their new Queen-meets-Skrillex sound.

What do you think of the video? Let me know in the comments below….