20 AUG

Muse release new single ‘Madness’

Riding the ‘high’ of their official Olympic tune ‘Survival’, Muse have dropped the next single from their upcoming new album The 2nd Law this evening. Listen to ‘Madness’ below:

Even when they add dubstep into the mix they still manage to sound like Queen!

‘Madness’ is available to buy now over on Muse’s official site – and will soon be up on iTunes and have a proper video and everything.

What do you think of ‘Madness’? Slow burner or just plain rubbish? Join the discussion in the comments below…


