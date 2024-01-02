Watch: Jagwar Ma Video for ‘Uncertainty’

Aussie Madchester-revivalists Jagwar Ma are planning to release Howlin’ track ‘Uncertainty’ as a new single on 1 March, ahead of their upcoming UK tour, and have released a suitably spaced-out video for it.

The track gave the debut album its name with the lyric: “When you’re gloomy / Howlin’ looks so good to me”, and fittingly the video sees the band howling at the moon in the Mojave desert – which must have been a nice day/night out for them.

The video was directed by singer Jono Ma’s brother Dave, who has also worked with the likes of Foals and Bastille in the past.

Watch the video:

Jagwar Ma are set to play four dates in the UK in May:

10 – Manchester Academy

11 – Leeds The Cockpit

13 – Birmingham The Institute

14 – London Brixton Electric

