Watch: David Bowie – ‘The Next Day’ video

David Bowie shows off his pulling power once again for the video for new single ‘The Next Day’. Following the Tilda Swinton starring video for ‘The Stars (Are Out Tonight)‘, Bowie has enlisted the acting talents of Hollywood stars Gary Oldman and Marion Cotillard for the promo for his latest albums title track.

This being a Bowie video, it’s heavy on symbolism and iconography – with Oldman being a priest and Cotillard a prostitute who is literally ‘stigmatised’. Bowie plays God, naturally. Watch it here (probably NSFW):

