Damon Albarn
06 JUN

Watch: Damon Albarn ‘This Is A Low’ on US talk show

He may have a very good solo album to promote, but you just can’t beat the classics!

During an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ across the pond last night Damon Albarn broke out ‘This Is A Low’ – taken from Blur’s 1995 album Parklife.

Watch the rendition below:

Damon was there to promote his first solo album Everyday Robots, and also performed ‘Lonely Press Play‘ from the album.

The album was released last month and made it to number two in the UK album charts.

Albarn is due to continue his promotion duties with a headline slot at next months Latitude Festival

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

