Up and coming Glasgow synth-poppers CHVRCHES are releasing a new EP later this month, and released the above sci-fi inspired video for the title track today.

CHVRCHES will release Recover EP on 26 March, here’s the tracklist:

1. Recover

2. ZVVL

3. Now Is Not The Time

4. Recover (Cid Rim Remix)

5. Recover (Curxes’ 1996 Remix)