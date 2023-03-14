Watch Camila Cabello in “Hey Ma” Music Video – Full MV + Review

Camila Cabello is looking gorgeous in “Hey Ma” music video and you gotta see it to believe it. The song is the official soundtrack for “The Fate of the Furious” movie which is planned for a worldwide release on April 14th.

In the music video, you see Camila Cabello partying in the streets of Miami with Pitbull and J. Balvin. You might think that the video is shot in Havana (Cuba) but it’s actually Miami. They decorated the streets in a way that it looks like the scene is set in Cuba. Why would they do that? Not because they wanted to cheat you, the audience, but because they were not allowed to enter Cuba. If you have been following the buzz already, you’d know what Pitbull and Camila said about Raul and his brother who also happens to be dictator of Cuba. So, there is definitely no way Cuba would accept them. So they had to make Miami look like Cuba.

The music video is really cool and the production crew really did a good job turning Miami into Havana. You won’t be able to take your eyes off Camila anyway. Watch the music video below.

Watch “Hey Ma” by Camila Cabello