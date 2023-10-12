Watch: Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Sun’ video

Two Door Cinema Club have revealed the promo video for their new single ‘Sun’. Watch the JUL&MAT directed video here:
‘Sun’ – released on 19 November – is the second single to be taken from Two Door Cinema Club’s excellent second album Beacon, following on from ‘Sleep Alone’.
Two Door Cinema Club are currently touring the US, and are due to tour Australia with The Vaccines later this year before returning to these shores for a full UK headline tour in 2013. Full UK dates below:
JANUARY
24 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
25 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
26 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
28 – Guildhall, Southampton
29 – Rock City, Nottingham
31 – Cardiff University, Cardiff
FEBRUARY
01 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
02 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
04 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
05 – Barrowlands, Glasgow
07 – O2 Academy, Leeds
08 – O2 Brixton Academy, London
APRIL
27 – Alexandra Palace, London