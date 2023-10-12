Watch: Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Sun’ video

Two Door Cinema Club have revealed the promo video for their new single ‘Sun’. Watch the JUL&MAT directed video here:



‘Sun’ – released on 19 November – is the second single to be taken from Two Door Cinema Club’s excellent second album Beacon, following on from ‘Sleep Alone’.

Two Door Cinema Club are currently touring the US, and are due to tour Australia with The Vaccines later this year before returning to these shores for a full UK headline tour in 2013. Full UK dates below:

JANUARY

24 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

25 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

26 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

28 – Guildhall, Southampton

29 – Rock City, Nottingham

31 – Cardiff University, Cardiff

FEBRUARY

01 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

02 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

04 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

05 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

07 – O2 Academy, Leeds

08 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

APRIL

27 – Alexandra Palace, London



