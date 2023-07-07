This weeks single releases – 8 July

Single Reviews – 8 July

Philip Lickley takes a look at the coming weeks new single releases.

Adam Lambert – Never Close Our Eyes

[rating:2.5/5]

Mixing in more indie stylings with the bass from Britney’s ’Toxic’, at least in the verse, ‘Never Close Our Eyes’ is a mixed bag of sounds and tempos that create something not as consistent but perhaps a little more experimental than his previous single ‘Better Than I Know Myself’. It grows as you hear it and has a few almost-hooks and entertaining instrumental lines and electronic feel, but it’s nothing particularly outstanding and a little bit too disposable, leaving very little impact.

Bombay Bicycle Club – ’Beg’

[rating:1.5/5]

The fifth cut from their latest album is perhaps reaching the bottom of the barrel as it doesn’t seem to be the strongest contender for a single. Very spaced out musically with clashing elements and a hook that sounds like the CD is skipping, it’s an interesting listen for its style but that doesn’t make it fun to hear. Too much noise and not enough music, this is not really my cup of tea and is, frankly, irritating to have to sit through at times.





Dolly Parton – ’From Here To The Moon and Back’

[rating:3.5/5]

Here’s a blast from the past as Dolly Parton comes back with a new single, taken from the 2012 film Joyful Noise. It’s no departure from her familiar sound, but there’s something pleasant about her stripped back singing against the smooth, calming backing track, though I’m not sure about the William Shatner-esque vocals that join her half way through, though they do add a bit of depth. With a soaring orchestral section and a well-written, emotive feel to it, it’s worth putting on and kicking back with a nice drink. An enjoyable, soothing song that mixes successfully her country roots with the feel of a musical ballad with an accomplished music backing.

Florence & The Machine – ’Spectrum (Say My Name)’

[rating:3/5]

The fifth single from her Ceremonials album doesn’t shift much from the style of singles such as ‘No Light, No Light’ and certainly doesn’t have the verses to stand up on its own feet. That said the chorus is much catchier and as strong as any of her other hits with her familiar powerful voice. It’s not her best single but the chorus is a cracker and it should keep the fans of her sound happy and the uptempo pace and well-constructed music are definite plusses, as is the harp-style ending.

Gun – ’Break The Silence’

[rating:3.5/5]

‘Break The Silence’ is a surprisingly catchy piece of 80s style stadium rock in the vein of Bon Jovi, that hooks in quite quickly. With elements of Spector’s recent song ‘Celestine’ in feel but a little rockier, it’s steady progression and fast-paced lyrics, building to a singable chorus, make this is an underdog from this week you should listen to. Throw in a short guitar solo and some clear, well-built production, and you get a promising release from this band.

Lana Del Rey – ’National Anthem’

[rating:4/5]

One of my favourite songs when I bought the album earlier in the year, ‘National Anthem’ kicks off with a smattering of fireworks and one of the catchiest violin riffs you’ll hear, and becomes a much jazzier and uptempo song than you’d expect after hearing her first two singles. With a retro, intentionally muddy sound and a memorable, singable chorus and an interesting lyrics sheet with several hooks of its own and a sexy feel in parts, this is the strongest of her three singles so far. Thoroughly enjoyable and well worth downloading.

Lianne La Havas – ’Is Your Love Big Enough?’

[rating:3/5]

What starts as a powerful and memorable chorus based on the song title quickly becomes repetitive and samey, but before you get to that point there is a sunny, jazzy free-flowing track with some impressive vocal scales. It’s just a shame that the overly repeated ending damages the good ground work the single had established.

Newton Faulkner – ’Write It On Your Skin’

[rating:3.5/5]

‘Write It On Your Skin’, from his Sketches EP, is an eccentric track with a jaunty, bouncy verse that leads into a calming bridge and then a more powerful chorus. Never remaining static for long, it’s a mix of great vocal styles and production effects that make for a fun to hear story song with multiple sides to it. For once a song with varying sections that fit together well. A great listen.

The Temper Trap – ’Trembling Hands’

[rating:2.5/5]

With elements of Coldplay’s single ‘Shiver’, ‘Trembling Hands’ is a slow-moving, meandering track that doesn’t do anything particularly incredible over its four minutes – aside from sound like that older track and giving you a calming, indie tune to tap along to. But it’s a surprisingly agreeable track to hear and kill some time with, but nothing outstanding.

The Vaccines – ’No Hope’

[rating:3/5]

Here come The Vaccines again, this time with the lead single from their second album. Delivered in a rather nasally Bob Dylan fashion, it doesn’t have the instant appeal of some of their first album singles but is quite enjoyable in its retro-sounding sixties throwback with muddy guitars and Arctic Monkeys stylings. But it’s not a patch on their previous hits and will take a bit of getting used to, so we’ll see how this change of style pans out.