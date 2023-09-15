This Week’s New Single Releases (15th September 2013)

My round up of the new singles available for digital download this week.

Arcade Fire feat. David Bowie – ‘Reflektor’

Arcade Fire’s first cut from the album of the same name is a weird affair with many varied elements, thumping bass lines, French and an understated appearance by Mr Bowie himself. Very much like a SpaCoolirks song that can hold your attention for eight minutes through varying the sound, ‘Reflektor’ is a multi-faceted piece that lacks any major hooks but as a statement of intent draws you in. Well produced and composited it’s not going to get much radio airplay in this form and is too experimental to really grab you, running out of ideas in its last moments, but as a musical maestro of moments it works and the simple repeated titular hook sticks with you after the lengthy song has passed. (6/10)

Watch the video

Avicii – ‘You Make Me’

The second release from his ‘TRUE’ album returns Avicii to his uptempo roots and this heavy-piano focussed number is the sort of bouncing tune you need at this time of year as the colder nights settle in. With some satisfyingly chunky beats and elements this feels much fresher than the identikit dance music we’ve had recently. Its falsetto vocals sound weird in parts and will, I feel, grow irritating after multiple listens, but there’s something much more involving with this record than you’d expect, and it avoids some of the clichés we’ve experienced in 2013. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

Birdy – ‘Wings’

Birdy returns with this first cut from her sophomore album and it feels like the first song by her that I’ve truly enjoyed, her voice finally wrapped up in something more enjoyable and emotive than the waily, faltering records I’ve previously heard by her. With some heart-pulling moments and some emotionally written lyrics this is a definitely positive move by Birdy. Fans of the Editors, Coldplay and Keane will lap this up. More please! (7/10)

Watch the video

Catfish and the Bottlemen – ‘Rango’

I’m sure I could do a whole review on the surreal animated video, but as a song ‘Rango’ is a nice piece of catchy indie pop with some clear but familiar sounding guitars, under the Kooks-sounding lead singer. Fans of mid-noughties indie will enjoy this and the switching of instruments in volume and tempo score big points. ‘Rango’ is a fun, perky slice of indie soft rock and very listenable, with a strong climax, which is a dodgy end to this review when coupled with the video. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

Chvrches – ‘The Mother We Share’

A re-release of their second single, ‘The Mother We Share’ continues my enjoyment of each subsequent Chvrches singles, with them becoming probably my favourite new band of the year. Lauren Mayberry’s vocals are as smooth and sultry as ever, matched perfectly as they are with the synthpop backing. Crafting another memorable chorus built up by their combined efforts, this is a must download for those who’ve enjoyed their previous singles and those who enjoy some warm-feeling indie. It all bodes well for their album released later in the month. (7.5/10)

Watch the video

Eddie Murphy feat. Snoop Dogg – ‘Red Light’

Yes, it is the Eddie Murphy who I have now realised has had a lengthy music career. ‘Red Light’ is a Bob Marley-esque slow reggae enthused number and shows that his music is arguably better than his films recently. With Snoop Dogg even employing an uncharacteristically low-key but successful contribution, this feels like a much older song given a polish and re-released in 2013. Summery, in autumn. (7/10)

Watch the video

Future – ‘Honest’

The second single from his album of the same name, ‘Honest’ is, honestly, a little bit bland. The usual clichés are rolled out over a slow rap ballad with some heavily masked piano, nearly as hidden as much as the vocals under the autotune. Quite possibly the least exciting record of the week and he sounds drunk or bored as he sings. Or both. Tired. (2/10)

Watch the video

Jason Derulo feat. 2Chainz – ‘Talk Dirty’

In a titular swing around from the Ke$ha song, here is ‘Talk Dirty’ and is musically exciting with its Egyptian and horns feel, though much of this comes from the sample. By the time that 2Chainz appears and spits out his fag-packet rap that we’ve heard before, including a dodgy rhyming of arenas with penis, we are wishing for the autotuned pop of Ke$ha. The verses promise more than the chorus delivers and the lyrics are utter tosh, but it will have its followers, though if this was a talk-dirty phone line I’d be calling BT for a refund. (6/10)

Watch the video

Jessie J – ‘It’s My Party’

Stealing her own riff for the verses from ‘Domino’ it’s at least a much better track than the lacklustre ‘Wild’, almost a return to form for Jessie, though it lacks the bite of her earlier material. Poppy and certainly party-material for this season’s new batch of student discos, it has shades of Pink with some smatterings of attitude, but lacks the kick of her bigger hits and at times her vocals feel distorted into high end shrillness, and the least said about the cheesy spoken interruptions the better. Poppy and enjoyable, but not a patch on her bigger hits. (6/10)

Watch the video

Nina Nesbitt – ‘Don’t Stop’

Nina Nesbitt, a promising young artist, covers the Fleetwood Mac classic and her attractive voice makes easy work of the re-make and the jaunty vibe and seeming tempo change to the piece make it more appealing, though ultimately it’s not a huge departure from the original. It’s a fun enough cover and is very listenable, and will bring the song to a new generation, but it’s no great shakes over the original. A top listen with some tweaks that build on the first take, but no points for originality. (7/10)

Watch the video

Sean Paul – ‘Otherside of Love’

After a handful of bland releases, Sean Paul is back with this lead single from his soon to be released sixth album. His best song in a long while, this feels like Paul back on form with a fast-paced, musically simple but vocally interesting release. It’s not going to win over any new fans but as a casual follower of his this feels more like the artist I know. Memorable, catchy and some great dancehall beats. (6.5/10)

Watch the video

T-Pain feat. B.O.B. – ‘Up Down (Do This All Day)’

It starts like T-Pain is visiting the dentist and it doesn’t get much better after that. Another delightful ode to booties and other such highbrow issues, it has its moments and B.O.B’s speedy rap appearance boosts it, but ultimately it’s a laughable record that’s a sound-a-like to other much better tracks with much better lyrics than here. Silly, and too drowned in his trademark autotune. (4/10)

Watch the video

Vali feat. Wiz Khalifa – ‘Dimes’

Speaking of living up to his reputation, Wiz Khalifa’s appearance here is seemingly cherry-picked from his other records but elsewhere it’s not that much more exciting. Vali – possibly named after the son of Loki – sings her heart on the rest of the record but fails to make much of an impact due to such a messily laid out song that fails to establish any memorable patterns outside of the chorus hook. OK, mostly thanks to its oriental feel, but that’s as far as I’ll go. (5/10)

Watch the video

Wookie feat. Eliza Doolittle – ‘The Hype’

Doolittle’s appearance on this record is a surprise change in genre and shift in style for her and I certainly wouldn’t recognise her voice from this. ‘The Hype’ is actually an average, listenable but hardly earth-shattering number, that will fit neatly into a contemporary chill-out record but probably won’t make much traction elsewhere. An interesting side-step for a very good singer, but it’s not the best material she could have plumped for. (5/10)

Watch the video