The Ting Tings – Hands Single Review







The Ting Tings – Hands

Spiky Salford electro-pop duo The Ting Tings are back from their stint in Berlin with ‘Hands’, a full-on Kylie-esque floor filler complete with infectious synth melodies and rousing chorus.

After the success of their debut album, We Started Nothing, Katie White and Jules De Martino relocated to Berlin for dance-pop inspiration – soaking it all up and laying it all down in their custom-built studio. ‘Hands’ is the first fruit of this labour, and a massive statement of intent. Mixed by label mate Calvin Harris, its glorious 80’s synth-pop and massive ‘clap your hands if you’re working too hard’ refrain makes for pure pop heaven, and is a good sign that their forthcoming new album will be an accomplished electro-pop step forward.

Watch the video here.



