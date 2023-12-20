Watch: The Killers – ‘Here With Me’ Video, directed by Tim Burton

The Killers have released the video for Battle Born track ‘Here With Me’. Directed by Tim Burton, the video stars Winona Ryder and features an obsessive love story about a boy who falls in love with a mannequin that looks just like her. Watch the ‘Here With Me’ video here:



Here’s what Tim Burton had to say about his inspiration for the video:

The first time I saw The Killers perform live was in Blackpool, UK shortly after completing work on our first collaboration, the music video for Bones. When I heard the song Here With Me I remembered seeing a wax figure of Winona in Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in Blackpool. The concept of the video is inspired by the 1935 film Mad Love, starring Peter Lorre, as well as the works of Mario Bava. It was a pleasure to film in Blackpool and to work with The Killers, Winona Ryder and Craig Roberts.



