Music: The ID – ‘Age Anti Age’

I don’t know much about these guys yet, other than their debut single ‘Age Anti Age’ is pretty awesome – I’ve had this chorus in my head all day:

Their Facebook page tells me ‘the I.D has members from Switzerland, Ireland and the UK who formed a musical union through their love of the late 70’s. This fandom coupled with an appreciation of the artistic ideals of Dadaists, the I.D deliver their own slant on the post-punk manifesto.’ Not sure what it all means to be honest but it certainly sounds good!

Here’s some links if you want to find out more about the ID:

http://www.theidmusic.com/

http://soundcloud.com/the-i-d